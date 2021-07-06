CARTHAGE — Ethan Zekirovski, co-owner of Hamilton Family Cafe, said his family’s 22-year-old business experienced a lot of struggles during the initial COVID-19 shutdown last year.
But when grant funding became available through the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program, Zekirovski said it gave his cafe the opportunity to replenish inventory and restore menu items that had been dropped.
“It’s to the point where it kept our doors open,” he said.
Thanks to a partnership between the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the Hancock County Board of Directors, the Hancock County Treasurer, Hancock County Economic Development, Carthage Community Development and the Small Business Development Center, grants were secured to 10 business across County and two additional grants are in the works.
Belynda Allen, former executive director of Hancock County Economic Development, said community development leaders were anticipating a quick turnaround for businesses to receive the grant funding once their applications were approved. However, small businesses were forced to wait 13 months to receive their checks.
“Across the state you’ve seen issues with this grant,” Allen said. “I’m just thankful it’s finally over and we’ve been able to get these businesses their money.”
Grant funds were distributed to business leaders at the Hancock County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Allen said the county’s handling of grant applications through partnerships between economic development organizations started to gain attention statewide.
“I think it shows people really that a true partnership amongst the different agencies and community organizations is the way to go, especially when you live in rural Illinois,” Allen said. “Because in rural Illinois, we just don’t have the resources that larger communities have so we have to work together.”
Grants worth $25,000 were awarded to Hamilton Family Cafe, Great Lakes Boat Company, Nauvoo Vacation Villas and Wood Inn; a $20,500 grant was awarded to Rural Bliss; $20,000 was awarded to the Office; $17,750 was awarded to Pratt’s Fudge Factory; $17,500 was awarded to Deliver the Party and $3,000 was awarded to Winning Looks.
Additional grants for Annie’s Frozen Custard and Hotel Nauvoo are pending further processing and will be processed and distributed upon receipt.
According to the DCEO website, more than $8.6 million in grants have been deployed to 425 business across 109 communities.