QUINCY — Former Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale formally announced his candidacy for mayor in front of a couple dozen supporters at the American Legion Post 37 on Thursday.
Havermale, who served on the City Council between 2003 and 2019, made an informal announcement via social media last week stating his candidacy and that Quincy needs a person experienced in the operation of the city and its processes.
“Local government should be the most accessible and responsive level of government any of us ever experience,” Havermale said Thursday. “Now is not the time for a rookie in the mayor’s office.”
Havermale said some of the city’s biggest issues are infrastructure and basic street repair needs, pension funding and public health and financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. By addressing the greatest needs of the city, Havermale said the city can set a solid foundation to move forward with the projects it wants to do at a later date.
Regarding infrastructure, Havermale said Quincy has about $4.5 to $5 million worth of maintenance needed every year just to maintain the city’s existing roads and other public works.
“The city has recently done a relatively large bond issue to do some infrastructure work, but even counting that, we’re still millions of dollars behind every year, so I think we need to catch up on that,” Havermale said. “We need to put more emphasis on infrastructure, and we need to make sure that we identify the most important services to our residents and make sure we’re funding those properly and doing those as well as we can and then we can move on.”
Other candidates announcing bids for mayor include Quincy Public Schools board member Michael Troup, who made in informal announcement of his candidacy on social media the same day as Havermale, and Quincy High School student Brennan Hills.
Nomination papers for mayoral candidates in the 2021 consolidated election must be filed between Nov. 16 and 23.
The consolidated primary election will be Feb. 23, 2021. Winners of the primary will advance to the April 6, 2021, election.