The Adams County Health Department, in collaboration with the Quincy Police Department, will be hosting a take back event for the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
According to a release by the Health Department, those interested in taking part can drive through at the ACHD office building at 330 Vermont Street in Quincy Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to safely dispose of potentially addictive prescription medications.
