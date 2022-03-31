QUINCY — The jury trial of a Quincy man facing first-degree murder charges in the 2018 death of an infant may be preceded by a Frye hearing.
Travis J. Wiley faces three counts of first-degree murder and one county of aggravated battery for the death of an infant he is accused of shaking on Jan. 20, 2018.
During a status hearing on Thursday, Wiley's attorney, Ryan Parker, said he intended to file a motion for a Frye hearing by next week. A Frye hearing is meant to determine whether the method by which evidence was obtained was generally accepted by experts of a particular field.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, said he should have a response to the motion by April 29 and the people may argue that the motion was not filed in a timely fashion ahead of the July trial date.
Judge Michael Atterberry set a status hearing on May 5.
The jury trial is schedule for July 18 and both attorneys said their expert witnesses should be available that week.
Wiley continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.