QUINCY — Part of the sweet tradition of the Quincy Service League’s Holiday Gift Show will continue this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Holiday Bake Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Oakley-Lindsay Center south entrance in place of the 52nd annual gift show.
“Even though it’s not a typical gift show, we are continuing the tradition of making our signature cakes and desserts,” Gift Show Chairman Janie Windmiller-Taylor said.
Italian creme, red velvet and hummingbird cakes along with pumpkin and nut whole pies and the league’s signature chicken salad will be available.
Whole cakes are $20, whole pies are $10 and chicken salad is $8 per pound.
Pre-orders are available on the Quincy Service League Holiday Gift Show Facebook page or by email to Laura Keane at qslgiftshowcochair@gmail.com.
“We would like the pre-orders just so we make enough to meet the need,” Windmiller-Taylor said. “They can place their orders, and we’ll have it ready for them for our drive-thru pickup the day of the event. We do have a delivery option for those not wanting to get out.”
Individual pieces of cake, at $4 each, whole cakes and 1-pound containers of chicken salad also will be available the day of the event.
The bake sale provides a way to continue the gift show’s positive impact on the Quincy community.
“This event is a huge fundraiser for the community. We raise upwards of $30,000 just from this event to give to the community for various projects and to nonprofits and organizations,” Windmiller-Taylor said.
“We’re just trying to get a portion of that back in order to be able to do our scholarships and fund the projects we like to fund for the community.”
Canceling the gift show was a difficult decision, but “due to the pandemic, we’re unable to host a large event that would be the size and magnitude of what a gift show would be,” Windmiller-Taylor said.
Offering a scaled-down event, one option discussed, wouldn’t do justice to the show’s many vendors. “We didn’t want to pick and choose who got to sell and who didn’t,” she said.
With revamping this year’s show to a bake sale, “we hope that people who would come to the event every year know we’re doing the very best we can to try to keep some of the holiday traditions alive and do the most good,” she said.
Windmiller-Taylor said plans call for the gift show to return in 2021.
Forms for returning vendors for 2021 will be sent out soon, she said, and registration forms for new vendors will be available after March 31.
“The hope is that we will be in a situation as a nation, as a state where we could host a Holiday Gift Show next year,” she said. “It’s become part of holiday tradition the weekend before Thanksgiving, kicking off the holidays and getting people in the spirit.”