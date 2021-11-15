QUINCY — Horizons Social Services in Quincy was selected by the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri as the recipient of the Friend of Philanthropy award for 2021.
Community Foundation CEO Catherine Bocke Meckes said her organization usually holds a Friend of Philanthropy celebration in November to mark their anniversary of the foundation and National Community Foundation Day.
Although the event is a big opportunity to acknowledge the role donors and supporters have had in the foundation’s success, Meckes said it has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Meckes added that the Community Foundation still wanted to honor a nonprofit and an individual that help to make their vision possible.
“The Community Foundation is so grateful for the work Horizons does for Quincy and Adams County,” Meckes said. “They truly demonstrate empathy, they demonstrate compassion, they demonstrate vision for the future and these are all of the things that we’re so excited about that they do that inspired us to give them the award.”
In addition to the honor, Horizons also received a $1,000 grant.
Sarah Stephens, Horizons Social Services Executive Director, said that after the pandemic hit, there was a lot of uncertainty within her nonprofit. But within a couple weeks, she was approached but the Community Foundation about possible grant opportunities.
“They’re working hard to tell our story (and) they’re connecting donors who care about the work we’re doing to our organization,” Stephens said. “Because of that, we can do what we do really well and that’s feed hungry people.”
The individual Friend of Philanthropy recipient for 2021 was Don Kirk of Pittsfield, who previously served on the Community Foundation’s board of directors and remains an active committee volunteer and member of the Pike County Fund Council.
Kirk selected the Pike County Endowment Fund as the recipient of a $1,000 grant as part of the award.
