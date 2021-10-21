QUINCY — Hotel developers have been evaluating new locations in Quincy from the riverfront to Interstate 172, according to city officials.
During Tuesday’s Quincy Next Strategic Plan Commission meeting, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said one developer is looking into sites within the Mid Town Business District such as the former Sears building.
Should a new hotel open within Quincy’s business development district, a 1% hotel-motel tax would be imposed to help fund new construction. A 1% retail sales tax also is imposed on businesses within the district for that purpose.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the Mid Town Business District area also could be located within an enterprise zone in the future, which offers its own incentives for development.
In August, the City Council voted in favor of one of the first steps to incorporate Mid Town Business District properties into the Quincy and Adams County Enterprise Zone.
Should the enterprise zone be approved, Mid Town Business District properties would be eligible for exemptions from city, county and state sales taxes on building materials that would be permanently incorporated into real estate.
However, properties would not be eligible for property tax abatements offered to other properties within the enterprise zone.
“Our next step is to have the various four governing bodies, Mount Sterling, Brown County, Adams County (and) the city of Quincy, execute the governing agreement,” Bevelheimer said. “And once that gets done, then the application is submitted to (the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity) and then we wait for DCEO to approve the application.”
But midtown is not the only part of Quincy being considered for a hotel proposal, according to Troup.
“There’s two other developers that are looking on the east end of town along Broadway close to where the Holiday Inn is off of 48th Street, somewhere by the bypass,” Troup said. “And then there’s one developer out of the Kansas City (and) they’re a long-term operator of hotels (and) they’re actually looking somewhere along Third Street or west.”
Troup added that he is intrigued by the developer targeting the west side of town because while some developers have a three- to five- year plan to buy land and sell it once it’s developed, this developer has an average length of ownership of around 20 years.
“When they build a hotel, they’re already budgeting for the furniture upgrades and replacements and upgrades to the facility,” Troup said.
Holly Cain, executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said during Tuesday Strategic Plan Commission meeting that hotel-motel tax collections have gone up and are only 7% behind 2019 collections.
“That’s our best indicator of how tourism is doing,” Cain said.
