Huber commissions new solar array at Marblehead plant

MARBLEHEAD — Representatives of the J.M. Huber Corp. and SolAmerica Energy were at the Huber Engineered Materials Marblehead plant on Wednesday to announce the completion of a 1.8 megawatt solar array.
The ground-mounted system is expected to provide about two-thirds of the facility’s power during daylight hours and is part of Huber’s enterprise-wide goal of reducing its energy and water intensity and carbon dioxide emissions by 10% by next year.
Don Young, executive vice president of environment, health, safety and sustainability for J.M Huber, said this is the first commercial- or industrial-sized renewable energy project for a Huber facility.
“This is a 135-year-old-plus family-owned business and the family members as owners have an expectation that the company will be managed and develop strategies that are consistent with the family’s values,” Young said. “And one of the critical values of the Huber family is being a responsible corporate citizen and lightening our company’s environmental footprint.”
The project has been about two years in the making.
Tony Yonnone, vice president of development and engineering for SolAmerica, attributed the project’s completion in part to luck since it was among the first solar projects in Illinois selected for the Illinois Shines incentive program.
“It’s not a small thing to let somebody come into your backyard and build something like this,” Yonnone said during an awards presentation for the Marblehead site’s contributions to environmental health and safety. “Not only did you (Huber) guys let us do that but we worked through COVID complications, we worked through redesign problems, we worked through construction delays and startup problems and we worked through all that together.”
Yonnone added that the lifespan of the solar panels should be about 30 years.
Janet Dean, plant manager for Huber’s Marblehead plant, said Ameren also provided great opportunities for rebates to help make this solar opportunity a reality.
“It’s been a rough couple of years but yet we’re still here and we’re still moving forward,” Dean said.
