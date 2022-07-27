MENDON, Ill. — There was only one downside to being crowned the 2022 Miss Adams County Fair Queen for CayLee Hughes.
"It bothers me, in a way, because we all worked really hard," Hughes said after she was given the sash and crown. "But it was bound to be one of us, and I'm really blessed to have had them by my side through it."
Hughes, 18, is a graduate of Camp Point's Central High School and plans to attend Quincy University in the fall. Wednesday night at the kickoff to the 2022 Adams County Fair, Hughes competed against Julia Hahn, Katelyn Hummel, and runner-up Hannah Longlett.
"I'm so excited to represent all of Adams County," Hughes said. Along with the title and the opportunity to represent Adams County throughout the state and at the next Miss Illinois County Fair Pageant in January, Hughes also was awarded a $2,000 scholarship.
Hughes was crowned by 2021 Adams County Fair Queen Jersey Hesse and current Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Addisyn Calloni from Perry County. Hughes said her top priority as Adams County Fair Queen is to work to increase interest in the competition.
"My plan as queen is going to be to really advertise the pageant," she said. "It's such a great experience, but since COVID, the contestant numbers have really dropped."
For anyone interested in the competition who may be hesitant, Hughes offered one piece of advice: just do it.
"You'll make great friends along the way, and it's a really great way to prepare for adulthood and gain some confidence in yourself," she said.
The 80th Adams County Fair runs through August 2, including carnival rides and games, fair food, and livestock competitions. Saturday night will feature a concert from headliner Granger Smith and his alter ego, Earl Dibbles, Jr.
As for the newly crowned fair queen, Hughes said she had just one plan for Wednesday night.
"I think I'm going to get myself a lemonade shake-up and go to bed."
