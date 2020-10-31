QUINCY — As an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating this year, Jessica Lovelace decided to take her 6-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter to the Quincy Police Department’s Trunk or Treat.
Lovelace, whose daughter takes a dance class at the Vancil Performing Arts Center, where the event was held, said it was nice to have a safer opportunity for her kids to go trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely a great thing to have,” Lovelace said.
This year, the annual event provided candy for over 325 costumed children and collected over $300 in donations for an annual food drive to residents of low-income housing.
Crystal Barry, a teacher at the Vancil Performing Arts Center, said the event has been going on for several years to collect food for those in need at Indian Hills Apartments and Frederick Ball Apartments.
The event was supposed to take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, but Barry said because of the large turnout, volunteers’ candy reserves were exhausted by 4 p.m.
“This year, with COVID and with some of the officers that usually do it are actually out on training, so we had to do it a little bit different this year,” Barry said. “We are asking more for monetary donations and then we are going and purchasing all of the items for the bags this year and still doing the delivery right before Thanksgiving.”
Barry added that 14 vehicles were handing out candy and all volunteers and attendees were taking COVID-related precautions.
“We’re asking everyone to be cooperative about getting their temperature taken, hand sanitized (and) we have our volunteers wearing masks and gloves if necessary,” Barry said.