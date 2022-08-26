QUINCY — In his position as director of the city’s planning and development, Chuck Bevelheimer is doing everything he can these days to channel his inner Thomas A. Oakley.
The former Herald-Whig publisher, Oakley was an indefatigable advocate for transportation-related initiatives. Especially those that would improve economic and quality of life conditions in western Illinois. His six-decade path of persistence paid off in the form of three national highway corridors that cross through this region.
“When Tom Oakley said, ‘Let’s get this done,’ it usually always happened,” said Bevelheimer. “We, as a city, county and region, have a similar opportunity in front of us, and I want to make sure the public weighs in with its input. I think it’s that important to the economic future of this region.”
Hence, Bevelheimer’s heightened sense of urgency for city and county residents, industrial and agricultural representatives, and city and county leaders to be seen — and heard — at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, when the Illinois Department of Transportation hosts a two-hour forum on proposed roadway improvements to Illinois 57 between I-172 and Quincy’s downtown district.
IDOT representatives have met with members of the Quincy Community Advisory Group four times over the past 18 months to discuss variations of the IL 57 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study, and are ready to present their findings and answer questions from community members next week.
The exhibits and audio-visuals will focus on three sections — urban, suburban, and rural — of the 13-mile stretch of roadway between Broadway and I-172:
• The Urban Section (Broadway to York streets) proposal calls for upgrades to the existing roadway to improve ride quality, traffic control. An alternative would convert Third and Fourth streets to two-way traffic. According to Bevelheimer, IDOT would also consider extending the conversions of Third and Fourth streets to two-way traffic from Broadway to Locust Street.
• The Suburban Section (York Street to Radio Road) would add turn lanes and safety improvements; an alternate plan expands the roadway to three and four lanes.
• The Rural Section (Radio Road to I-172) upgrades existing road with some safety and mobility improvements. One alternative adds a Marblehead Bypass; another would include an alternating passing lane from Radio Road to I-172 with Marblehead Bypass.
The project estimates range in cost from $1.5 million to $74.5 million, and will be paid with state funds.
"This is a chance for us to influence the level of improvements," Bevelheimer said. "I want to make sure the public is engaged as to what's in the recommendations, and what it could possibly mean for the people who live and work here. These types of opportunities don't come along very often."
The opportunity to improve traffic flow and spur economic development is critical, according to Quincy Mayor Mike Troup.
"That stretch of roadway is so vital for everyday business," Troup said. "It really affects everybody in this area. Our farm producers need safe roads when it’s time to move their crops. Heavy industry businesses continue to expand in that area, and people commuting to work from Missouri use that roadway as well."
