IDOT hosts first public hearing evaluating Ill. 57 improvements

QUINCY — Dick Foster, who lives in Sheridan Estates just outside of Quincy, said the southernmost leg of Ill. 57 is a washboard and and the state needs to address it within the next month rather than the years it may take.
“It’s a horrible road and it needs to be fixed and it needs to be fixed now,” Foster said.
Foster was one of dozens of attendees to an open house organized by the Illinois Department of Transportation to gather public input about improvements to the 13-mile stretch of highway, which runs from downtown Quincy to Interstate 172.
IDOT Region Four Engineer Jeff Myers said the department is working on a planning and environmental linkages, or PEL, study, which is the preliminary step of a multi-phase plan to reconstruct the highway.
Currently, the preliminary phase is the only phase that has received funding.
“The PEL study will give us a little better starting ground if we do roll this into Phase 1,” Myers said. “If we just did a feasibility study, it wouldn’t be quite as much on the environmental side so the time frame is just going to depend on when we get funding for the phase one study, the phase two design and the phase three construction.”
The PEL study will determine need and help to produce a Purpose and Need statement, which describes the goals of a project and demonstrates its compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act.
Attendees had the opportunity to watch a brief presentation about the planning process, submit comment forms and identify areas of Ill. 57 in need of improvement on an enlarged map of the highway. Multiple IDOT representatives also were on hand to answer questions.
By 5 p.m., over 50 people gathered at the Atrium Hotel on Third for the meeting.
Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, said the project was brought forward to IDOT two years ago and the Quincy community wants to see industry continue along the riverfront with the help of a wider highway.
“This is a very narrow road,” Tracy said. “There’s a lot of industry on this Highway 57 and there’s a lot of private enterprise and there’s also a lot of housing and mobile homes that are located very near to the roadway so everybody has some concerns about what the new path of the road, four-lane, might look like.”
A final report is anticipated to be released in the fall of 2022.
Until then, there will be multiple meetings of a community advisory group, which is composed of local officials, transportation professionals, community leaders, business and residents.
A second public meeting is not scheduled until next summer.
Residents still can submit comments about the PEL study at www.IL57Quincy.org. All materials presented during the open house also are available on the project website.