QUINCY — Stakeholders in attendance for a Community Advisory Group meeting on Tuesday for the Ill. Route 57 Planning and Environment Linkages Study said they would like to see the decoupling of Third and Fourth Streets and additional lanes along the 13-mile stretch of road.
This was the second meeting of the Community Advisory Group, which will assist the Illinois Department of Transportation and determining the greatest needs of the Route 57 study. The group is scheduled to meet again in the winter and once more in the spring before the PEL study is finalized.
The meeting comes about two months after an open house hosted by IDOT to gather public feedback about Ill. 57 improvements.
Gary Baker, principal engineer for Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions Inc., said some public comments from the August hearing were for and against making Ill. 57 a four-lane roadway. Pedestrian access along the riverfront also was favored.
“Some other specific thoughts were to install lighting or speed cameras, to reduce speed limits and to improve conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists,” Baker said.
During the meeting, group members were split up to brainstorm the most needed improvements to Ill. 57.
Several board members said they would like to see additional lanes and the decoupling of Third and Fourth streets from York to Broadway to reduce congestion.
Although the study only focuses on Ill. 57 as far north as Broadway, one group of stakeholders recommended that some improvements should be expanded north to Locust Street.
Tom Oakley, chairman of the Tri-State Summit’s Transportation Task Force and retired Herald-Whig publisher, said expanding that far north always had been discussed in previous planning.
“A lot of this has to do with connectivity and connectivity can’t be complete if you stop the project at Broadway,” Oakley said.
Another public meeting to discuss Ill. 57 improvements is not scheduled until next summer.
For more information on the study, www.IL57Quincy.org.
