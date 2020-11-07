Area counties reported additional positive COVID-19 cases, along with one death, on Saturday.
The Brown County Health Department announced the COVID-related death of a man in his 60s.
The health department is tracking 56 active cases in the county.
The number of new cases in Adams County dropped for the second straight day after hitting triple digits on Thursday, and the seven-day positivity rate dropped slightly to 15.93%.
The health department reported 53 new cases on Saturday.
The cases involve two males ages 0 to 9, two males and three females ages 10 to 29, four males and three females in their 20s, three males and six females in their 30s, four males and six females in their 40s, four males and five females in their 50s, six females in their 60s, one female in her 70s, one male and one woman in their 80s, one woman in her 90s and one woman over 100.
Sixty people are hospitalized in the county, with five in the intensive care unit. The county has reported a total of 30 deaths.
Contact tracing efforts continue in the counties, and newly-released Illinois COVID-19 data related to outbreaks and exposure locations, as well as school-level data in both categories, represents data submitted by 97 certified local health departments.
In Illinois, the largest single category of exposure statewide is restaurants and bars, a trend that is broadly consistent across state regions. Workplaces and schools also are high on the list of Illinois exposure locations due to the sheer number of people who report to an office or attend in-person learning.
Information collected statewide through contact tracing, and asking cases to recall locations visited in the 14 days preceding symptom onset or specimen collection if symptoms are not present, was released last week.
School data show the number of confirmed and probable cases who listed a school as a place visited, but that does not mean it is where they were infected.
Five schools in Adams County — Quincy Notre Dame High School, Quincy High School, St. Francis, Blessed Sacrament and Central Elementary — and Pikeland Community Middle School in Pike County were included in the state data, all with less than five cases.
State officials say completeness of the data, which will be updated weekly, is affected by several factors including ability to reach cases, willingness of cases to report location information, completeness of the location information provided and differentiation in how contact tracers interpret and enter information provided.
No schools in Adams, Brown, Hancock or Pike counties were listed as having an outbreak, defined as five or more COVID-19 cases identified by the local health department who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.
Statewide contact tracing data are available online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/contact-tracing.
Elsewhere in West-Central Illinois, the Hancock County Health Department and Memorial Hospital announced 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The cases include two males and two females in their 70s, one female in her 60s, one female in her 50s, one male in his 40s, one male in his 30s, two males in their 20s, one male teen and one female under 1 year old.
The county has had a total of 531 cases, with 324 people recovered, 193 people currently isolated, eight people hospitalized and six deaths.
Total cases reported Friday were 512, but should have been 519, the health department said.