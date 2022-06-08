Police officers from Chapin, Meredosia, Pike and Brown counties were honored Wednesday in Springfield for their on-duty actions during a March incident in which one of the officers was critically wounded by an armed suspect.
“Thanks to the heroic actions of these five officers, no lives were lost and a dangerous, armed felon is behind bars,” Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Chris Southwood said during the awards presentation. “Their efforts and sacrifice embody the true meaning of the police motto, ‘to protect and serve.’”
Those receiving FOP Valor Awards were Chapin Police Chief Steven Helmich, who is also a part-time South Jacksonville Police officer; Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Lowry, who is also a part-time Meredosia Police officer; Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Skylar Lambeth; and Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Rusty Richard. Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Williams received the FOP Life Saving Award.
On March 26, Meredosia police pulled over a suspect who then fled, leading officers from several jurisdictions on a high-speed chase through Morgan, Pike and Brown counties.
The suspect crashed his car in Brown County during the pursuit, and as officers approached the vehicle he opened fire and critically wounded Helmich. Officers Lowry, Richard and Lambeth were able to subdue the suspect, and then immediately rendered emergency assistance to Helmich.
Deputy Williams saved Helmich’s life by applying a field tourniquet to stabilize his injuries and prevent further loss of blood.
Helmich, a resident of South Jacksonville, is still undergoing treatment but hopes to resume full-time law enforcement duties later this summer, or in early fall.
The Fraternal Order of Police, founded in 1915, is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, is the second-largest State Lodge, representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers — more than 10 percent of all FOP members nationwide.
