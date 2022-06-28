QUINCY — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded about $194 million to the state of Illinois to cover the federal share of enhancements to the Illinois Veterans Home.
The redevelopment will include the replacement of the veterans home with a 210-bed skilled care facility and the addition of 80 independent living domiciliary rooms. According to a news release from the state, the upgrade is aimed to modernize the campus and create a more intimate, cost-effective setting for veterans in need of skilled nursing care.
IDVA Director Terry Prince said the grant will allow the state of Illinois to continue leading the nation in caring for its veterans.
“Our veterans’ homes offer high-quality care delivered by skilled and compassionate medical professionals and staff," Prince said. "Enhancing our campuses and infrastructure allow us to continue providing the nursing care our veterans deserve for this generation and generations to come.”
The federal funding accounts for 65% of the project's total cost. The state is responsible for the remaining 35% of costs, which was covered through the Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
The state says the project is about 22% complete. The independent living livings are scheduled for completion in June of next year and the long-term care building will be ready to accept residents by March 2024.
The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs also purchased the former Sycamore Healthcare facility in Quincy in 2018, which was rechristened as Hammond Hall following a $17 million overhaul. That facility will continue to be used once the enhancements are complete.
Improvements at the campus were prompted after multiple outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease starting in 2015, causing the deaths of at least 13 residents and sickening dozens more.
