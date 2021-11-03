QUINCY — Illinois Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, was in Quincy on Tuesday to meet with local leaders and determine how the Illinois Legislature can best address the city’s needs.
In Quincy, McConchie said the city’s highway, railroad and waterway access provides a lot of opportunities in the wake of a changing economy. The Senate recently debated a bill regarding electric vehicle incentives and in those dealings, McConchie said he has spoken with various manufacturers that are looking to build new plants.
“Quincy’s location being right on the river is really important and a great opportunity if we’re able to capitalize on it to make sure that we’re able to utilize the presence of these various modes of transportation in order to help assist the region in general,” McConchie said.
“So I think there’s just a lot of opportunity here and a lot of infrastructure needs that we need to do in order to help ensure that not only Quincy but the whole area is able to progress and take advantage of some of these changes in the global supply that we’re beginning to see right now.”
McConchie said he tries to visit communities all over the state to ensure there is adequate support for them when he returns to Springfield.
“We have a very geographically diverse state,” McConchie said. “The importance of that diversity is to make sure that even though I’m in the Chicago area, I fully understand what’s going on downstate. and vice versa.”
Regarding the state’s controversial legislative maps, McConchie said the matter remains in federal court and the plaintiffs, which include the Illinois House and Senate GOP, are working to demonstrate the flaws within the existing maps and any Voting Rights Act violations.
“We will come up with an answer to the map that’s currently there and then it will be up to the federal court to kind of decide whether or not they’re going to pick one map over the other or decide on a third way to resolve that,” McConchie said.
McConchie was joined by Sens. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, and Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia. If Illinois’ redrawn legislative maps are upheld in federal court, Anderson’s new district would cover a northern portion of Adams County.
Tracy said improvements to Ill. 57, which is the subject of a Planning and Environment Linkages Study conducted by the Illinois Department of Transportation, also are important to the economic success of the city.
Outside of infrastructure improvements, Tracy said public safety is one of her main agendas. In Springfield, Senate Republicans have filed a large package of bills to assist local law enforcement, she added.
In October, the Quincy City Council approved an additional $215,000 for the Quincy Fire Department’s budget, $152,000 of which would cover overtime and call-in pay costs that would help to keep the city’s fire stations operational.
Anderson, a 15-year veteran of the Moline Fire Department, said the loss of police officers, firefighters and teachers is a direct result of how disconnected Illinois’ Democratic majority has been.
“When I tested for the department 16 years ago, there were 400 people that tested and you had to be a paramedic to be hired,” Anderson said. “We’ve since lifted the requirement to be a paramedic, you no longer need that, (and) we just tested here six months ago and we had four applicants. It’s a problem.”
