QUINCY — The Illinois Veterans Home hosted a revised Memorial Day ceremony on Friday in the All Faiths Chapel because of poor weather conditions.
The program, which was meant to take place across five locations on the campus , included remarks from Terry Prince, acting director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.
Prince, who was appointed by Gov. JB Pritzker in April, said Memorial Day has a special meaning for all those who served and he was honored to speak on behalf of over 650,000 veterans and their families.
“We have to always come together to honor those veterans and what’s special about Quincy and what we do across the state of Illinois for our veterans is we honor them every day through our service and dedication to what they’ve done and what they’re doing now,” Prince said. “You can know that the department is going to continue that mission of centering all of our efforts on what we do for veterans and their families in this state as an expression of gratitude for their service to our nation.”
Troy Culbertson, administrator of the Illinois Veterans Home, said a lesson he wants his children to remember is that life is not just about doing what you love to do.
“Sometimes it means giving up what you love for something greater that you love and that there have been many men and women gone before us that have given that same sacrifice,” Culbertson said. “I want my children to have that same memory and I hope you do as well.”
Traditionally, the names of all of the Quincy Veterans Home residents who have passed away over the last year are read during the ceremony. But because of the changes that had to be made to the event, this tradition was postponed until 2022.
Although the names of the fallen veterans also weren’t read in 2020, Illinois Veterans Home marketing director Rick Gengenbacher said all of the veterans that have been lost in the last three years will be honored next year.
Local musicians Bella Song and Noah Smith then led attendees in the playing of “Amazing Grace” followed by a wreath-laying ceremony. American Legion Buglers then closed the ceremony with the sounding of taps.