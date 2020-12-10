QUINCY — The sprawling campus where the Illinois Veterans Home sits on North 12th Street may be providing an unexpected — yet valuable — tool in the facility’s effort to combat the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recent weeks have seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases at the site, but that rise pales in comparison to another veterans home in LaSalle.
“I think the Quincy campus is a key,” Bridget Dooley, spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, told The Herald-Whig. “Quincy’s campus setting, with more buildings, means (the virus) is less likely to spread.
“Quincy is able to isolate those testing positive much easier than the other three veterans homes (in the state).”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said COVID-19 is an airborne pathogen that is harder to contain (especially in closer quarters), and normally spreads via close contact and airborne transmission.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic in early March, the Quincy home has reported two deaths of veterans as the result of COVID-19. The first occurred on Aug. 10 and the second on Nov. 25.
Over the same period, 33 LaSalle residents — more than one-third of its population — have died as a result of the virus.
The LaSalle home occupies four acres, compared to the Quincy site’s 210 acres.
Quincy currently houses 293 veterans on its campus, LaSalle 94. The state’s other veterans homes are in Manteno (169) and Anna (35).
Through Wednesday, Quincy has had 57 residents test positive since mid-March, about one-half of the number at LaSalle (108).
Currently, there are 28 Quincy residents who have tested positive, including three who are hospitalized. Twenty-five who have tested positive since March have recovered.
Staff members at the Quincy home have seen 118 positive tests since March. Currently there are 20 workers who have tested positive, with no hospitalizations. Ninety-eight staff members have recovered and none have died.
Testing at the Quincy home remains a priority.
Troy Culbertson, administrator at the Quincy site since 2016, said there is a combination of daily and twice-weekly testing procedures being utilized for both residents and staff.
Both the rapid result and PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests are used. The PCR is considered the more accurate, but takes 24 to 48 hours to produce a result. The rapid result is available in about 15 minutes.
“Quincy staff are screened prior to every shift, and if testing positive a person is not allowed on the premises and sent home,” Dooley said. “Workers are also asked about any potential exposures (to the virus) outside of the veterans home.”
Both rapid result and PCR are diagnostic tests, which means that they can be used to determine whether a person currently has an active coronavirus infection.
“We do PCR testing twice per week for all staff and residents,” Culbertson said. “(Those results) and sent to the IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) lab.”
Quincy houses residents in six primary sites, the Hammond, Schapers, Markwood, Fifer, Anderson and Sommerville buildings. Hammond (5) and Fifer (4) are the largest buildings, providing a combined nine units.
“If anyone at anytime is displaying symptoms (of the virus), they are given a test,” Dooley said.
The COVID-19 situation at Quincy is the second major health crisis at the site in a little more than five years. In late summer 2015, 14 residents died and 66 were sickened during an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. Numerous staff members also fell ill.
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by bacteria. It doesn’t spread from person to person; rather, it is born and spread through mist or water.
“COVID-19 and Legionnaires’ disease are very different in the way they are transmitted,” Dooley said.
There have been a handful of cases of Legionnaires’ disease reported at the Quincy home following he 2015, but no further outbreaks.