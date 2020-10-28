QUINCY — Superintendent Roy Webb says starting the school year with in-person learning was “probably the best idea” for Quincy Public Schools.
Many large unit school districts across the state continue to hold off transitioning back to in-person learning “because now’s a tough time. The environment is worse than it was in August,” Webb said in a COVID-19 update during Wednesday night’s School Board meeting.
QPS, as of Wednesday, was tracking 22 active COVID-19 cases among its roughly 8,000 students and staff members.
“We can manage that,” Webb said. “We’re not seeing spread in schools, but we are seeing spread in the county and in the community which impacts us.”
QPS has 5,000 students in school wearing masks and properly distanced instead of being unleashed on the community with a lot of unstructured time. And while remote learning is an option, which families continue to take, Webb said 140 students returned to in-person classes at the elementary level for the start of the second quarter.
“We are helping the community right now. We’re indentifying cases early, helping quarantine the right people,helping keep kids engaged in their learning and keeping them safe. We think it’s a win-win having that in-person option,” Webb said. “The numbers are bearing out that this is the right decision.”
Next up could be making the right decision about winter sports, including basketball, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois High School Association clash over the risk involved in games.
“I’m just hopeful they’re able to work it out and come to one consensus and consider what’s best for kids,” Webb said.
“We would support an environment where coaches control the narrative, meaning they’re working with kids safely following all the protocols,” Webb said. “Kids will find a way to play the sport. If you do it in a controlled environment with our coaches leading, they’re going to do it safely. If you’re not, kids are going to be playing in the parks or in other venues and then we lose some of that control.”
With practice set to start in mid-November, “we’re going to let that play out,” he said. “We have to weigh that risk, and we have to do what’s right.”
Board member Sheldon Bailey commended QPS and other school districts for the low numbers of cases within the schools.
“It does show the wisdom of taking extra steps and precautions,” Bailey said.
Students with a positive test often have been out of school for a week because nurses, administrators and teachers notice symptoms right away and send students home. That can put an entire family in quarantine — and in some cases, parents who both teach in QPS. “It’s a challenge, but we’re holding our own. We’re continuing to manage,” Webb said.
Board member Carol Nichols worries about what happens outside of the school day with students congregating or participating in sports without being told to wear masks.
If the community would be “as responsible or half as responsible as the schools, then you wouldn’t see a problem,” Nichols said.
“At the end of the day, we can set a good example, and we can control what we can control,” Board President Sayeed Ali said. “People are working very hard on it.”
Critical resources for the district remain teachers, bus drivers and nurses.
“At some point on bus drivers alone, we may have to double routes, meaning run a route, then go pick up another group of kids at the elementary level,” Webb said. “Kids may be an hour late getting to school.”
Webb continues to ask for the community’s patience this school year — and for its help.
“I’m thankful to the community, to our parents and our kids. I think they’re doing a great job,” he said. “We continue to ask parents to do the same things they have been doing. If your child is sick, you’re not sending them to school. If you have a family member with a symptom or a test pending, you’re not sending them to school. You’re looking out for the welfare of the entire school and the entire community when you’re doing that.”