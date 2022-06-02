QUINCY — A resolution offering incentives to new residential construction on vacant parcels west of 12th Street will come before the City Council.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said there are about 700 vacant residential parcels in Quincy, half of which are west of 12th. Of the 26 single-family homes constructed within city limits and a mile-and-a-half jurisdiction in 2021, only two were west of 12th.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the city has to do something different to put houses and apartments on these vacant properties, which helps every taxing body in the city limits.
"And unless you want to just keep mowing grass and picking up trash, I don't want to sell these lots to the neighbor so they have a bigger yard because the city will never make a dime off that ever again," Troup said.
To spur more developers to invest in the west side of town, two incentives are being proposed: the waiver of water and sewer connection fees totaling $1,750 and the extension of water and sewer lines to the property line at no charge to the developer.
Quincy would reimburse the utilities department for lost revenue from the fee waivers and water and sewer extensions through American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the city.
The incentives would sunset in 2024, which is when ARPA funding must be encumbered.
The Quincy Utilities Committee recommended the program to the City Council during a meeting Thursday.
The committee previously reviewed this proposal and recommended approval subject to limiting the subject area to between Harrison and Locust, capping water line extensions at $5,000, sewer line extensions at $10,000 and requiring the developer to cover any extension costs exceeding the caps.
The proposal was then forwarded to the Quincy Finance Committee, which referred the resolution back to the utilities after aldermen raised concerns over the cost of connection fees and whether to make the program citywide.
Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said connection fees are intended to be a breakeven expense so he would not be supportive of lowering connection fees.
Bevelheimer said he respects the desire to make the program citywide but sewer and water lines already exist west of 12th.
"We've got all the infrastructure in the ground," Bevelheimer said. "We just don't have the houses to basically connect to it and why should we be extending new water and sewer on the outskirts and paying for that when we have the infrastructure sitting in the ground right here?"
