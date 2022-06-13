Incentive program for new construction west of 12th approved

QUINCY — A resolution establishing incentives for new construction on vacant properties west of 12th Street was approved by the Quincy City Council on Monday.
Under the resolution, the city would waive water and sewer connection fees totaling $1,750 and would extend water and sewer lines to the property line at no charge to the developer. Extensions would be capped at $5,000 for water lines and $10,000 for sewer lines.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, argued that the need for new housing a citywide issue. Therefore, he introduced an amendment to make the incentives available across the city.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said of the roughly 700 vacant properties in Quincy, about half of them are west of 12th Street. He also argued that there is existing water and sewer infrastructure at sites west of 12th Street.
“As you go east, that becomes more of a development issue because we don’t always have sewer and water easily reachable,” Bevelheimer said. “And I think you’ll see more people utilizing that $5,000 water and $10,000 sewer cap if you go east of 12th Street because there are going to be more and more properties that that’s going to be an issue.”
The council rejected the amendment 7-5 with Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Eric Entrup, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Dave Bauer, D-2; Kelly Mays, R-3; Parker Freiburg, R-3, and Patty Maples, D-6, voting no. Aldermen Ben Uzelac, D-7, and Jack Holtschlag, D-7, were absent.
The utilities department would be reimbursed for any lost revenue from waivers and extension through the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, which must be encumbered by 2024.
The original resolution was approved 9-3 with Aldermen Mike Farha, R-4; Tony Sassen, R-4, and Rein voting no.
Bevelheimer said of the 26 new residential developments from 2021, only two were west of 12th Street.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said a lot of properties from the expansion of the Drakewood Subdivision last year have been sold. And although these properties did not require incentives, Troup said something should be done to spur development in other parts of the city.
“I do think this area west of 12th needs some added incentives so I’m happy it passed,” Troup said.
