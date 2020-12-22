QUINCY — There will be a contested race for the 5th Ward seat next year, currently held by Quincy Alderman Mike Rein, R-5.
Ashley Conrad filed as an Independent candidate on Monday for the four-year term.
Rein, who is running for reelection, has served on the council since his appointment in December 1999.
Only one other candidate filed as an Independent. Steve Homan, whose petition to run as a Republican for a two-year seat in the 5th Ward was declared invalid, filed to run for the same seat as an Independent. He challenges Alderman John Mast, R-5.
The general consolidated election will be April 6, 2021.