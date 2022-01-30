QUINCY — Darin Thomas of the PHAST Foundation is hoping that the opening of an indoor bike park at the former E. Best Plumbing & Heating Supply Company building on 628 Jersey St. will be a hub not only of physical activity but community service.
Thomas, who announced the project Jan. 21 via his YouTube channel, said he began the PHAST, Promoting Health and Service Together, Foundation in 2009 with his wife during his first year of medical school.
The main focus of the organization was unique triathlons that would require athletes to complete service projects in between sections of the race. These projects could include making blankets or preparing meals.
This then evolved into 5K races and other fun and healthy activities that serve as a foundation to give back to a community.
"The whole principle being that you're never too busy to help another person in need even during a race," Thomas said.
Thomas, who is from Oregon, and his wife, who is from California, realized that there weren't many physical activities for children in Quincy during the winter. And while working as a resident at Blessing, Thomas noticed a lot of his patients had a similar problem.
As a way to give back to the community, Thomas thought about trampolines parks or parkour facilities but realized they both had a niche market. He then settled on biking since it was a universal physical activity.
"Most people can crawl on a bike and enjoy a little ride and that's what we wanted to do," Thomas said. "(We're) staying true to the foundation and using that center as a hub for service."
Once the facility is up and running, Thomas said he hopes to team up with local vendors to provide food and drinks, which will be marked up and price to help fund scholarships, cover utility costs for residents in need or other charitable efforts.
He also hopes to have helmets, gloves and other equipment available for purchase through the performance of community service in Quincy.
"We're using a person's everyday living needs and habits to push goodness throughout Quincy," Thomas said. "We really want to encourage a healthy lifestyle and integrate it."
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the property does not require rezoning but no paperwork has been filed for the project at this time.
