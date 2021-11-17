QUINCY — Officials with regional port districts believe that the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill signed into law by President Joe Biden on Monday will lead to $1.8 billion in investment in waterway and marine highway upgrades over the next five years.
The bill calls for $2.5 billion in construction and major rehabilitation of inland waterways projects.
This funding also also lead to the advancement of the multi-year Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability program.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said in a release from Corn Belt Ports Statistical Areas, which includes the Mid-America Port, that this program not only will ensure that the Mid-America Port Commission will have reliable access to seaports in Louisiana but the construction of six new locks in the port region over time will create thousands of jobs.
“The dozens of new ecosystem restoration projects anticipated at the confluence of the Upper Mississippi and Illinois rivers will also provide numerous benefits from construction jobs, to aquatic habitat, to recreation to improved water quality,” Troup said in the release. “Our region is an essential part of the global supply chain and this investment is long overdue.”
Project-specific funding will be allocated in a detailed spending plan that will be presented to Congress within two months after the bill’s signing.
Tom Oakley, chairman of the Tri-State Summit’s Transportation Task Force and retired Herald-Whig publisher, said that this will be the largest investment in the waterways serving the Heart of the Corn Belt since the 1930s when the locks and dams were originally constructed.
“These infrastructure improvements will ensure that our ports have safer, more modern, resilient and sustainable access to global markets,” Oakley said in the release. “All of our riverfront counties are not part of a top ranked U.S. Principal Port and are recognized as a crucial part of the global supply chain.”
Projects that could move forward in the next five years include the construction of three 1,200-foot locks at Lock and Dam 24 and Lock and Dam 25 on the Mississippi River, and the LaGrange Lock and Dam on the Illinois River.
“The busiest locks and dams on the Upper Mississippi River and on the Illinois Waterway are in the (Mid-America Port Commission) area,” said Mike Norris, chairman of the commission. “The (Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability program) new start investment is urgently needed and will complete critical improvements to navigation and natural infrastructure projects.”
Tens of millions may also be available for Corn Belt Ports to compete for from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Maritime Administration.
