QUINCY — Planned infrastructure projects were among the first topics covered during a “Lunch with the Mayor” event at Quincy City Hall on Wednesday, which may become a monthly gathering.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer and Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte both gave presentations about upcoming projects and timetables.
Conte said about $45 million in capital spending has been committed for infrastructure projects in the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years. Currently, there are about $5 million in projects that have just been awareded or are about to be.
Some of the upcoming road projects will include Monroe from 16th to 18th, Elm from Sixth to Seventh, Second from Oak to College, Spring from Second to Third and Elm from 14th to 15th, which experienced serious sinkholes due to a collapsed sewer.
But Conte said one of the biggest long-term projects is lead service line replacement.
“The estimated cost to replace 6,000 surfaces, which we have to do over the next 20 years is about $25 million,” Conte said. “We’re talking about a little over $1 million per year to get rid of all the lead service lines.”
Some residents raised questions about the order in which road projects will be addressed. Specifically, one resident asked when 22nd Street between Jackson and Harrison would be resurfaced after being advised that it would be done by the end of the fall.
“A lot of people don’t think of 22nd as being a very busy street,” the resident said. “However, it’s the wider street in the neighborhood, it’s a bus route that goes by every 30 minutes, it’s a snow emergency route and everybody walks it for leisure and there’s a lot of traffic from Good Samaritan Home.”
Conte said there were a large number of resurfacing projects that are under contract and there only is one local asphalt paver, which does a lot of city, county and Illinois Department of Transportation projects. Therefore, most of the local bidding projects are expected to be done in the spring.
“We hope to get some of them done and hopefully yours will be one that’s done this fall but a lot of the work will get deferred to springtime just because there’s not enough labor and not enough equipment for them to get all the work done,” Conte said. “And we’re part of the cause of that problem because we’ve gotten so much work this year.”
