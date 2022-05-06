QUINCY — Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, a portion of South 18th in Quincy will be closed to traffic for the replacement of underground utilities and the reconstruction of an intersection.
As part of the Payson Avenue reconstruction the intersection at 18th and Payson will close through July 1.
Motorists are asked to use South 12th or South 24th streets when travelling between State and Jefferson streets during this construction project. Local traffic may use South 17th and South 19th streets between Washington and Ohio streets.
Along with using alternate travel routes, drivers are asked to use caution when driving near any work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.