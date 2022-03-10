QUINCY — Aurora Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin visited Quincy on Thursday and said he hopes Illinois can be seen as a law and order state if elected.
“I’m a former prosecutor and there’s a saying: once a prosecutor, always a prosecutor,” Irvin said. “They will know they’ve got somebody who’s got their back, just like my police in Aurora know that I’ve got their back.”
In his five years as mayor, Irvin said he has seen Aurora police officers with five to ten years experience retire because they didn’t feel like anybody had their back. This in part was due to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s criminal reform bill passed last year, which ends the use of cash bail and applies stricter limits to a police officer’s use of force.
“We have to let our men and women that wear that badge know that we have their back,” Irvin said. “And we’ve got to bring up their salary to the point that, you know, is equal to the job that they put in every day.”
And if crime is high, Irvin said cities will not be able to achieve economic development and families will refuse to move to these communities.
Of all the economic development in Aurora under his term, Irvin said about 25% of it came from local investors that believed in his vision for the city and the other 75% came out of relationships he built outside of the city and state.
Irvin attributed this success to strong leadership and giving investors a vision and direction for the city that they could get behind.
For the state as a whole, Irvin said there needs to be local developers that believe in the direction Illinois is going. This momentum then can be used to attract investors outside the state and country.
“So yes, it did start off with local investors willing to put up the first amount because they believed my vision,” Irvin said. “But once it started, it was like a domino effect.”
In addition to the need for certified police officers and firefighters, Irvin said there is a need for a skilled workforce in several fields.
To resolve this in Aurora, Irvin said his city took a regional approach to recruit for its corporations and manufacturers.
“So what I did was created relationships with all the other mayors and all the other cities and said,” Irvin said. “Let’s get together and see what we can pull together as a regional workforce that will come to participate in that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.