QUINCY — The summer season for the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex in Quincy kicks off with the pool opening Monday for its 25th season.
The Swimming Complex, located at College Avenue and North Eighth Street in Quincy, is open 1-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2-6 p.m. on Sundays. Family nights are 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays throughout the summer.
Monday's opening follows the Quincy Park District's opening weekend of the Indian Mounds Pool. Located at 1500 S. Fifth St. in Quincy, Indian Mounds is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Indian Mounds is open through August 14.
Along with the pool openings, Tuesday night will see their first summer evening event at Jackson-Lincoln with "A Soul Celebration." From 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Arts Quincy will host the event featuring barbecue from Big Bro's BBQ, live music from Big River Swing Machine, and art booths where adults and children can make crafts and learn about local art programs. The evening will also feature a screening of Disney/Pixar's "Soul."
Sponsored by Blessing Health System, "A Soul Celebration" is free and open to the public.
