PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A 44-year-old Jacksonville, Ill., man was charged with burglary, theft and drug offenses on Wednesday after he was allegedly caught stealing a television from a Pittsfield Walmart, according to police.
On Dec. 2, Pittsfield’s Walmart reported the theft of a television, according to a release from Pittsfield Police Chief Mike Starman. Police said surveillance video showed the suspect, who was later identified as Kyle Hoffman, walk out of the front exit without paying for the television, load it into his vehicle and drive away.
A week later, an officer saw the suspect’s car back at Walmart. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle as it left the store, and the suspect was discovered in the passenger seat.
Hoffman was charged with burglary, retail theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The driver, 51-year-old Cynthia Woollums of Jacksonville, Ill., was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.