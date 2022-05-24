QUINCY — Beginning on Wednesday, streets throughout a Quincy neighborhood will be closed through Friday for repairs to a water main.
The affected streets are Jersey Street between Division and South 23rd streets, and East Avenue between Jersey Street and Prairie Avenue. These streets will be closed to through traffic. Weather permitting, the work is expected to finish with streets reopening on Friday.
Motorists should avoid the area during this construction period, and drivers should use caution near any work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.