Judge rules that Lovelace lawsuit against Quincy, Adams County can proceed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The federal civil rights lawsuit filed Curtis Lovelace and his family will proceed.
U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough denied a majority of a motion for summary judgment from both the city of Quincy and Adams County in an order filed last week.
Filed in May 2017, the lawsuit alleges that Lovelace was deprived of due process, was the subject of malicious prosecution and was deprived of his constitutional rights when he was tried twice on charges alleging that he killed his first wife, Cory, in 2006. The former Adams County assistant state’s attorney and Quincy School Board president Lovelace was found not guilty of first-degree murder in Cory Lovelace’s death by a Sangamon County jury on March 10, 2017. A mistrial was declared during the first trial in February 2016, after an Adams County jury was unable to reach a verdict after two days of deliberations. The lawsuit also alleges that his sons Logan, Lincoln and Larson were detained at school and illegally questioned by police without a parent present during the death investigation. The lawsuit does not provide an amount the Lovelaces are seeking.
Both the city and the county filed motions last year asking for a summary judgment in the case. The city asked for a summary judgment on all but two counts — specifically those that involved the alleged unlawful detainment of Lovelace’s sons.
Myerscough did grant summary judgment for claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress against Curtis and Logan Lovelace. She also granted a summary judgment for Adams County for the county referring to intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Named in the lawsuit are the city of Quincy, Quincy Police Department Detective Adam Gibson, Police Chief Rob Copley, former Lt. Dina Dreyer, former Sgt. John Summers. It also names Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha and former Coroner Jim Keller.
As agreed to by the plaintiffs, former detective Anjanette Biswell, now a sergeant, was dropped from the case.
No date has been set for the case to go to trial.