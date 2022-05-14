QUINCY — Representatives of 2x4s for Hope, a local charity that seeks to provide homes for at-risk veterans, are tentatively planning to kick off a new build at 1300 N. Second St. in Quincy next month.
The Quincy City Council had first reading of an ordinance granting a special use permit for the project on Monday. However, Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, made a motion to waive the three readings of the ordinance and adopt it as presented, which was accepted by the council.
Jordan Lenz, executive director of 2x4s for Hope, said her organization is hoping to get a building permit once the city of Quincy fully recovers from a cyber attack launched last week.
"We're hoping it'll house two (homes) but we're building just the one," Lenz said.
Last year, Quincy Medical Group donated $65,000 for the build.
“To be involved in helping deserving veterans in our community means so much to us here at Quincy Medical Group," QMG community relations director Morgan Parker said. "The work of 2x4s For Hope is important and we are honored to be involved in making a meaningful change in a veteran’s life for years to come.”
However, QMG is not the only benefactor.
Other community partners include Twaddle Plumbing, AK Electric, Peters Heating and Air, Full Service Roofing, Emerick Brothers Construction, Doors-N-Moore, Scotties Potties, Rolling Operations, Four Points Surveying, WoodMart, Ty-Cour Kitchen and Bath, Best Kept Sod and Slumberland.
In addition to the Quincy build, Lenz said she is hoping to build a home in Rushville this year.
2x4s for Hope has built 11 homes in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Logan, Madison and Schuyler counties. The 12th home is set for a plot of land at Second and Spruce donated by the Quincy Park District. The organization also has plans to expand into Lee County, Iowa.
