Kelly urges downstate voters to "build the bench"

QUINCY — U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly visited Quincy on Friday as part of a statewide listening tour and urged Adams County Democrats to get involved and registered if the state has any chance to send 14 Democrats to Congress in November.
Kelly, who is the first Black woman to chair the Democratic Party of Illinois, also met with Democrats at the Taproom to learn about the county's key issues.
"When I won almost a year ago now, I said I wanted a more open, present, transparent, active, diverse (and) inclusive party and part of that was me traveling the state and listening to Democrats from all over the state and letting Democrats know you're valued, appreciated (and) cared about no matter what your ZIP code is," Kelly said.
Kelly added that it may take time turn downstate Illinois blue but progress can be made outside of the Congressional elections.
"Really the issue is we have to build the bench," Kelly said. "So it's not just about who's your Congressperson or who's the state rep.
"It's who's on your school, who's on your library board, who's your mayor, who's your county person. I think that's where it really starts."
In response to the crisis in Ukraine, Kelly said the new sanctions placed on Russia could have backlash, such as increases in gas prices. But the conflict is also strengthening the alliances and relationships between allied countries.
Kelly also serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform ad represents the Midwest on the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.
