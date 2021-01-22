QUINCY — A Louisville, Ky., man is facing multiple charges after sideswiping a Quincy Police vehicle, according to a Quincy crash report.
At 10:09 p.m. Thursday, a 2009 Dodge Ram driven by Brandon A. Gravatte was traveling south on North Fourth, which is a one-way northbound road, the report said.
A Quincy Police vehicle driven by Officer Robert McGee pulled onto Fourth from Vermont heading north and flashed its lights. Instead of stopping, Gravatte swerved and sideswiped the vehicle before driving off, the report said.
The Dodge Ram was found at 318 Maiden Lane.
Gravatte was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving the wrong way on a one way, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating an uninsured vehicle and resisting a peace officer. The most serious offense, obstruction of justice, is a Class 4 felony.
The police vehicle sustained damage to its front bumper, driver's side fender and door, according to the report. McGee reported minor injuries.