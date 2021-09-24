QUINCY — A Quincy garbage truck that was reported stolen on Tuesday was believed to have the keys in it when the theft occurred, according to city officials.
Quincy Deputy Police Chief Shannon Pilkington said the backup vehicle was at the fire training facility on North 18th Street on Friday to help with cleaning out a shed. However, city officials discovered that it was missing Tuesday morning.
The GPS of the truck led to its discovery at an old gas station in Ewing, Mo.
Central Services Director Kevin McClean said although the truck was supposed to be picked up later in the day on Friday, the night shift crew had another truck that ran out of fuel. After attending to this truck, employees forgot to pick up the truck at the training site, according to McClean.
“Otherwise, it would’ve been picked up that day,” McClean said.
Since it was waiting to be picked up, McClean said keys would have been in the vehicle.
McClean added that the vehicle sustained no damage while it was missing.
The incident remains under investigation, Pilkington said.
Anyone with information related to the theft can call the Quincy Police Department’s non-emergency number at 217-228-4470.