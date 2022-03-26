Klingner proposes two renovation plans for Quincy City Hall

QUINCY — Representatives of Klingner and Associates met with Quincy officials on Friday to unveil two possible options for City Hall renovations that would allow planning and township employees to vacate the neighboring annex building.
In October, the Quincy City Council authorized a $60,000 contract with Klingner for engineering services related to the possible renovation. On Friday, Klingner representatives presented two possible renovations.
One of the most significant changes for both proposals will be the relocation of the City Council chambers from the first floor to the basement. The new space is estimated to be about 200 square feet smaller than the existing chambers.
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, said he found the new location troubling for members of the public to be physically present at council meetings and have their voice heard.
“I don’t want to put any restrictions on the public to be able to attend a council meeting so by going to a smaller space, that concerns me,” Bergman said.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said it was determined that because there are so many members of the public requiring customer service from various departments Monday through Friday, accessibility to these departments was a higher priority than accessibility to the council chambers for weekly meetings.
“I agree it’s not ideal but from a use of space where you’ve got other people that (may) need to get township assessor assistance, we don’t want those clients walking upstairs,” Troup said.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, argued that the chambers are used for more than city council meetings and can be used five to six days a week.
Kayla Fuller, architectural designer for Klingner, said the first option would relocate the IT department, Pro-Act and the Quincy Township and Assessor offices to the former council chamber space. Planning and development and utilities office space also would be combined on the first floor.
Fuller said the second option would “gut” the first floor and have the utilities and treasurer’s office up front. There also would be small meeting areas for upset customers. Windows and panic buttons would be installed in these locations to ensure safety.
The second floor of option B would have a main counter that would handle engineering and inspection requests, Fuller said.
Mike Carter, architect for Klingner and Associates, said the structure of the building is very sound. However, the roof needs to be replaced and other facade improvements are required.
“I wouldn’t say there’s any more need than what you’d expect for a 50-year-old building and facade,” Carter said.
Carter said a preliminary estimate of the second option, which includes the roof replacement but does not factor in repairs to the adjacent parking garage, was between $5.8 million and $6.4 million. This would amount to roughly $180 per square foot.
“It’s an opinion of probable cost and I can’t emphasize that enough,” Carter said.
Klingner did not have an estimate on the first proposal.
City staff requested a cost estimate for the first renovation option and possible repair options for the parking garage during the City Hall Renovation Committee’s next meeting.
