QUINCY — A little over a month after finishing his second term as mayor of Quincy, Kyle Moore will be assuming a new role: president of the Greater River Economic Development Foundation.
Starting Monday, Moore will be come the third person in GREDF’s 40-plus year history to lead the organization following a nationwide search for candidates. He replaces Marcel Wagner, who will serve GREDF in an advisory role for the next few months.
Mike Elbe, president of John Wood Community College and GREDF Board President, said in a news release that Moore is personally vested in Quincy and will bring new ideas and creative viewpoints to address challenges in the region.
“(Moore) is well connected with both local businesses and legislators at all levels,” Elbe said in the release. “I am confident that he will be able to hit the ground running.”
In his eight years as mayor, Moore helped to develop the Quincy Next Strategic Plan and the 45x30 Plan, which contains a number of economic development initiatives to grow Quincy’s population to 45,000 by 2030.
“It makes a lot of sense for me to come in and lead GREDF and to be able to actually implement the things that the city council and the county have helped to fund,” Moore said.
He added that GREDF was focused a decade ago on bringing big retailers and employers to town but talent attraction needs to be the number one focus now.
“We see every day that restaurants and retailers and offices are closing their hours or reducing them because of a lack of available workers and we need to do a better job of not only retaining but attracting talented individuals here and that’s going to be our primary focus,” Moore said.
Wagner announced in February that he would be retiring at the end of the year. He said Thursday that he would be relocating early next year to be closer to his family.
“While it’s bittersweet leaving, I know I’m leaving it in excellent hands,” Wagner said. “We’re a much different organization than we were in 2013 and hopefully it’s just onward and upward from here.”