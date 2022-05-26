QUINCY — In the wake of a mass shooting this week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said the response in Washington should address a combination of things.
During a visit to Quincy on Thursday, LaHood said that as a federal prosecutor, he has prosecuted a lot of gun cases involving convicted felons with weapons or individuals convicted of domestic battery with weapons.
And although there are federal laws prohibiting individuals with mental illness from possessing a weapon, there is limited language identifying mental illnesses.
Under federal law, it is unlawful to sell or otherwise dispose of any firearm or ammunition to any person knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that such person “has been adjudicated as a mental defective or has been committed to any mental institution.”
“We need to tighten that down in terms of what does that mean,” LaHood said. “We don’t do enough of that on the federal level.”
Although investigators still need to unravel the situation and find out how the perpetrator, Salvador Ramos, entered the school armed with a semi-automatic rifle, LaHood urged the importance of school security.
“Anything we can do to help shore up the security of schools and set a standard across the country, we need to do,” LaHood said.
LaHood added that he would be a strong proponent of behavioral and mental health funding in response to the shooting and recently secured funding for a new mental health program in Peoria.
In response to discussions about red flag laws and background checks, LaHood said he would be open-minded to see how those regulations could have altered the shooting.
“I think it has to be a confluence of things that come together to help address this issue,” LaHood said. “And again, I remain open-minded to going back to (Washington) D.C. and trying to do that.”
LaHood also discussed the 2022 elections, where he is running for re-election in the newly drawn 16th Congressional District.
“This election is going to be about two things: gas and groceries,” LaHood said.
With inflation on the rise, LaHood said he believes the country needs to get back to being energy independent.
“Prior to (President) Biden, we were a net exporter of fuel out of this country,” LaHood said. “The administration has the ability to put a focus on energy independence (and) they clearly didn’t do that here.”
LaHood added that energy independence, as opposed to relying on energy sources from foreign adversaries, would avoid spikes in inflation.
“We ought to be producing energy in this country,” LaHood said. “We have the ability to do it (and) we can do it in a clean, efficient, environmentally safe way.”
