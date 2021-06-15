QUINCY — The Adams County Board approved an intergovernmental agreement on Tuesday that would establish the Two Rivers Land Bank, which would help acquire and restore blighted property in the area.
The land bank would have the authority to purchase properties on the county tax sale list and use funding from the Illinois Housing Development Authority to renovate them to a productive use. The profits from this process could then be used to reinvest in other properties.
Adams County Finance Committee Chair Bret Austin said the agreement has been approved by the city of Quincy and the city of Jacksonville and Morgan County also are involved. More jurisdictions could be added at a later date.
“We have been planning this for about a year and the land bank is what we sought after in terms of an organizations that’s a third-party organization for breaking some of the cycles of the tax sale process,” Austin said.
The county board also agreed to a two-year, $20,000 contract with Bellwether LLC to vet projects that may be eligible for American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The Adams County Executive Committee recommended four initial projects to evaluate for ARPA funding: two network upgrades, replacement of the Adams County Health Department’s HVAC system and an elevator modernization project at the Adams County Courthouse.
Austin said the network upgrades are likely a “slam dunk” in terms of ARPA eligibility, the HVAC system has about a 75% chance of being eligible and the elevator project probably has a 50-50 chance.
In total, Austin said these projects would account for a little over half of the roughly $6 million in ARPA funding the county recently received. It will receive another $6 million payment next year.
Adams County Chairman Kent Snider also provided an update on the county search for a new HR director following the resignation of Sue Hester.
After conducting multiple interviews with candidates, Snider said the board decide to promote from within. Therefore, David Hochgraber, senior network administrator for Adams County, will become the permanent head of the county’s IT department starting Wednesday.
Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp would then be paid a stipend to assume the duty of overseeing the county board office duties Hester performed, Snider added.