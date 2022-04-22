QUINCY — The Two Rivers Land Bank Board of Directors have chosen two properties on North Sixth Street to test the effectiveness of a land bank to acquire derelict properties in Adams County and restore them to productive use.
During a meeting Thursday, the land bank board agreed pay a roughly $1,200 tax balance on adjacent properties at 829 and 833 N. Sixth St.
Board member Bret Austin, who also chairs the Adams County Finance Committee, said the board still needs to facilitate some legal matters but once those are addressed, it can broker the property to interested parties.
“We actually have four or five interested buyers for this property and then we’re going to have to discuss in the future as those buyers come forward what are their plans for the property,” Austin said.
Austin added that the board will not pay down taxes on every targeted property but it was a “path of least resistance” for the North Sixth sites.
Had the Sixth Street properties not been acquired through the land bank, they would run the risk of being cycled through Adams County’s tax sale process.
The county performs a tax sale each year to give third-party buyers the opportunity to pay the past due tax balance of a property. Residential property owners then have two years to pay off the tax balance plus interest or they risk losing their property.
Properties that aren’t sold are referred to the county, which will conduct a sealed bit auction. Properties that remain unsold may cycle through this process for years.
Derelict properties in Quincy may also be acquired through the city’s fix-or-flatten program. If the city acquires a blighted property through this program, it is responsible for any maintenance, upkeep or demolition costs to the site.
The goal of the land bank is to expedite these acquisition processes and identify properties capable of being returned to the tax roll.
The land bank board also received an offer to donate a property at 1712 Jefferson St. to the city. However, its acquisition may be more complicated than it was for the North Sixth Street properties.
Quincy Director of Inspection and Enforcement Michael Seaver said there is a substantial lien on the property from the Department of Human Services, and some structural issues have been reported.
“We have not been in to make a determination of the extent of the structural concerns,” Seaver said. “We understand it has to do with the foundation, but I think the big stumbling block right now is if there’s a way to accept that deed where it doesn’t meet the statutory definition for abandoned at present.”
The Two Rivers Land Bank Board of Directors consists of representatives from the four taxing bodies involved with the land bank: Quincy, Adams County, Jacksonville and Morgan County.
Chad Frederick, deputy director of economic development for the Two Rivers Regional Council, said he has heard from nine other entities interested in joining the land bank. However, he said it was important to iron out the acquisition process before bringing in other governments.
The goal would be to have an orientation meeting for parties interested in joining the land bank in September.
