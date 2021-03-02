QUINCY — During an Adams County Executive Committee meeting Monday, county board vice chairman Bret Austin said the grant was tagged specifically for a land bank, which would help to improve process of acquiring blighted or neglected properties and restoring them to a productive use.
"We wouldn't have applied for it without the idea of a land bank being the primary focus of it," Austin said.
However, Austin said Quincy's $165,600 Strong Communities Program grant had a more general purpose and would be used solely for the city's fix-or-flatten program. Because of this, Austin added that it will be important to establish a partnership with the city because a land bank won't be effective if it focuses on projects outside of Quincy.
A nonpublic meeting with the proposed land bank's community partners to discuss financing, a possible intergovernmental agreement and other factors will take place on Wednesday.
According to a feasibility study performed by Evanston-based Teska Associates, year one revenues for the land bank are estimated at $95,500. This would grow to about $161,000 based primarily on increased projections in donations and property sales.
By the end of the fifth year, the land bank is projected to be making about $439,000 and spending about $300,000 on property acquisitions, demolitions and other expenditures.
"Based on this budget, each year would at least break-even and roll over reserves into the following year budget," the study read. "During the first two years, the land bank would require approximately $10,000 in contributions, but this would end by Year 3. By Year 5, it is anticipated that the land bank will have $139,000 cash balance."