Landlord response to residential property registration ordinance largely negative

QUINCY — The third meeting of Quincy’s Residential Rental Property Registration Committee on Wednesday triggered dozens of public comments, mostly from landlords concerned that a registration ordinance would unfairly target responsible owners and exacerbate homelessness problems.
A proposed city ordinance would require the owner of a residential rental property in Quincy to register their name, direct mailing address, direct contact name, telephone number and email address. Owners could also be subject to an annual inspection of 5% of the city’s residential property.
On Wednesday, the committee heard presentations on the impact of mental health on rental housing, the current eviction process and how other communities address rental housing registration.
Monsignor Michael Kuse of the Safe and Liveable Housing Committee said everyone in the city must come together and be respectful of one another to address Quincy’s housing problems.
“We want things to be safe and we want everybody to be treated equal but there has to be a blend between the owner and the renter,” Kuse said. “I don’t care how many resolutions are produced. There has to be a connection.”
Suzie Erwin-Wells of the Safe and Affordable Housing Committee also presented a list of Illinois communities with registration ordinance to compare them to Quincy.
In Galesburg, a community of 32,195 with 5,137 compared to Quincy’s roughly 40,000 residents and 6,100 rental units, fees are $15 per unit.
Although no fees are included in the ordinance, some landlords voiced concerns that with the city’s limited number of inspectors and funding, it would not be feasible to enforce the random inspections that are being requested and fees may be imposed. Landlords could then close their properties in response, leaving the remaining rental property owners to increase their rent, which would increase homelessness.
Brandi Griswold of Happen Inc Realtors said she thinks everyone for the most part agrees that minimum housing standards are needed but the conditions of rental housing is not completely a landlord issue.
“I do feel like there is a great need for rentals in our community and if you start imposing a bunch of fees or restrictions on these rentals, before long you’re going to have a lot of landlords that are just going to sell their properties,” Griswold said. “Then you’re going to have even more of a problem with these people needing housing that aren’t going to be able to find it.”
A few landlords requested that the ordinance be tabled for at least a year to come up with a solution that makes sense for the tenants and landlords.
The fourth meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 in the council chambers of Quincy City Hall, 730 Maine.
Tentative topics of conversation will include the burden of derelict properties on taxpayers and all proposed amendments to the ordinance since it was first drafted.