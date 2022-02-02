QUINCY — Replacing all of the lead service lines in the city of Quincy may be a $2.4 million annual obligation starting in 2027.
Under the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act passed last year, communities with 5,000 to 9,999 lead service lines must replace all of their lines within 20 years at a rate of no less than 5% a year starting in 2027. However, these targets may be subject to extensions in extreme circumstances.
Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said there are about 6,000 lead service lines in Quincy and another 500 with unknown materials. On average, Conte said lead service line replacements cost about $7,500.
Including the service lines with unidentified materials, this would amount to about $2.4 million in replacement costs each year starting in 2027.
Because the lead replacement legislation was adopted over the summer, Conte said the city did not identify any funding sources for these obligations during the 2022 fiscal year.
“This (2023 fiscal year) will be the first budget cycle to identify some funding,” Conte said.
Quincy’s Utilities Committee will discuss this during its Thursday meeting, he added.
Municipalities must submit an inventory of all lead service lines by April 15 under the new law. For the lines without a list of materials, Conte said the easiest way to identify whether they contain any lead is working with property owners to perform an inspection.
Although lead service line inventories are updated annually, Conte said the city will have until 2024 to submit a final inventory in accordance with the new regulations.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup had said the city should address the matter sooner rather than later since the replacement of lead service lines is a national issue and unlikely to go away any time soon.
“It seems like we’ve got to get started,” Troup said. “It’s going to be a little bit easier the sooner we start (and) the less we need to do per year.”
Conte said the city needs to prioritize repairs in areas that serve the most vulnerable populations, including children and pregnant mothers.
“When we start to do lead service line replacements, we’ll be looking at daycare centers,” Conte said.
Newer schools also would be inspected to ensure there are no lead service line connections.
