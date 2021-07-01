QUINCY — A demolition permit request has prompted Quincy planning and development staff to coordinate with with the city’s legal counsel regarding possible revisions to demolition applications.
During a June 2 meeting of the Quincy Preservation Commission, demolition permit requests were up for three Quincy properties: 637 Kentucky, 715 Kentucky and 719 Kentucky.
The commission agreed to waive a 90-day waiting period on demolition for two of the properties but held off on the building at 637 Kentucky.
Commission member Karol Ehmen said preservation commissioners are the guardians of the historic properties of Quincy and there wasn’t enough information at hand to warrant the demolition of the 637 Kentucky property.
“Based on the information that we had about the building, it looked like a viable building and a building that was not worthy of demolition and so doing our jobs as commissioners, we focus on the historic preservation for the city of Quincy,” Ehmen said.
Preservation Commission Vice Chair Donna Haire said the property owner argued that it would present a hardship to wait the 90 days on the 637 Kentucky property because equipment would already be in place to begin demolition on the other two properties by Monday.
Commission member Matt Thomas said he didn’t feel the property should come down and it would’ve been nice to get a definitive explanation.
“It seems to me like we’ve inconvenienced (the owner) by doing this stay and he didn’t even consider to give us a response as to what the condition, the interior condition, was of the house,” Thomas said. “I don’t think that we should make it easy for anybody to tear down any historic structure in this city, especially an architecturally significant historic structure here.”
Current city code does not require an explanation to be provided but the property owner had told the commission he has no plans for the building, according to commission chair Darin Prost.
Ultimately, the commission voted to waive the waiting period for the demolition request. However, multiple commission members voiced their desire to include a petitioner’s intentions and plans for a demolition site prior to voting on future permit requests.