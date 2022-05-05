QUINCY — Jonathan Lewin, a 28-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, said Quincy could benefit to an evidence-based approach to policing.
Evidence-based policing involves using the best available information to identify community problems and develop appropriate strategies. Lewin said officers will then conduct a thorough evaluation and assessment process for any new intervention strategies.
“The goal is to be proactive to identify problems before they escalate to potential violent crimes,” Lewin said.
On Monday, the City Council accepted a recommendation from the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners to appoint Lewin, who currently serves as a senior public safety advisor the U.S. Department of Commerce’s First Responder Network, as the city’s next police chief.
Lewin was selected over Quincy Deputy Chief of Operations Shannon Pilkington and Quincy Deputy Chief of Administrative Services Adam Yates to replace Chief Rob Copley, who will be retiring effective Friday. Yates will serve as interim chief starting Saturday until the new chief is sworn in.
Lewin said he tentatively has accepted the position but is still working through benefits and other details. He added that he hopes to have an official decision soon.
After a nearly three-decade career in Chicago, Lewin said he decided to pursue the opportunity in Quincy because he didn’t feel that mid-sized police departments received the same representation in the national law enforcement committees and conferences he has attended.
He added that the best practices from the larger police agencies in the country could be adopted in mid-sized departments.
“And I think Quincy is an agency that has a lot of potential to benefit from some of those ideas,” Lewin said.
Lewin said the attendance of a candidate forum last week was a great indicator of how passionate the Quincy community is about reducing crime.
“I’ve been to community meetings and beat meetings (in Chicago) where there might be 100,000 people in a district and they might have five people,” Lewin said.
However, the Quincy Police Department, like many departments around the nation, faces a manpower shortage.
Although the department is budgeted for full staff in the 2023 fiscal year, Copley had said during budget discussions that the department is down 10 officers.
Lewin said he has served on a recruitment committee in Chicago and has been successful in using social media to perform outreach for people wishing to serve underrepresented communities.
Although he wasn’t sure if it would work in Quincy, Lewin said the department also loosened certain eligibility requirements such as education and credit history.
“But again, it’s an evidence-based approach that looks at what the barriers are and you try to look at ways to overcome those barriers,” Lewin said.
