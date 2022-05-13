QUINCY — After being offered the position about two weeks ago, Chicago Police Department veteran Jonathan Lewin officially declined the opportunity to serve as Quincy's next police chief.
According to a news release from the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners sent late Friday afternoon, Lewin indicated it was in his best interest both personally and professionally to decline.
"Lewin further stated in part he was uncomfortable with the contract, and in review of the overall benefits package compared to his current salary, it was too much risk," the release read.
The Quincy City Council accepted a recommendation from the police and fire board to appoint Lewin during its May 2 meeting. The board also agreed that interim police chief Adam Yates, a 22-year veteran of the Quincy Police Department, would serve as the full-time police chief if Lewin declined.
Yates said he had a meeting with Mayor Mike Troup last week about his duties as interim chief and had been advised that because his testing scores were so close to Lewin's, there was a good likelihood he would be offered the chief position if Lewin turned it down.
"This working out the way that it did was not a surprise in terms of getting the call and not doing a whole new search but I certainly was excited when I got the call," Yates said.
Yates will be subjected to the same six-month probationary period and background screening requirements mandated to Lewin. One provision of Lewin's probationary period is that he automatically would be renewed for a minimum of six months so long as he was making progress on certain goals.
"I certainly have no concerns with any of that," Yates said.
During a candidate forum for the three police chief finalists in late April, Yates had said raising morale within the police department will come down to returning to full staff, communication and reestablishing trust and confidence between officers and their leadership.
The city of Quincy will negotiate Yates' salary and benefits package, the release said.
Troup could not be reached for comment Friday.
