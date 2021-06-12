Members of the Liberty FFA chapter were recognized during the 93rd annual Illinois FFA State Convention, hosted in-person and virtually throughout the state over two weeks this summer.
With a 2021 theme of “Dare to Be,” the convention annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture. In response to continuing coronavirus concerns, Illinois’ FFA State Association officer team and staff adjusted the convention to honor achievements in-person, at three different outdoor venues for smaller groups.
During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Liberty FFA chapter.
State Star in Agribusiness Finalist — District 3: Matt Klingle is the son of Jonathon and Kristy Klingele of Liberty. Matt is a member of the Liberty FFA Chapter and his FFA advisor is Steve Buyck. For his Supervised Agricultural Experience, he forges and manufactures high-quality knives to sell for his small business. With some assistance from a mentor and access to a workshop, Matt is able to learn about the machinery and how to use each machine safely. Matt spends time each week creating knife blanks, attaching and shaping handles, and creating custom sheaths for his customers.
State Food Science and Technology Career Development Event High Individual: Klingele was recognized for winning the state Food Science and Technology CDE, which requires team members to have an in-depth understanding of food product development and presentation and food safety issues. Students use their sensory skills to solve problems and make sound decisions.
State Winner Forestry Discovery Career Development Event & High Individual: The chapter’s team was recognized for winning the state middle school Forestry CDE and Colten Peters was named the top individual participant. The State Forestry Discovery CDE requires team members to demonstrate their skills in diagnosing forest disorders, managing forests and forest inventory, and applying approved silviculture practices.
Foundation $3,000 Club Award Recipient: The chapter was recognized for coordinating a local campaign for the Illinois Foundation FFA which raised at least $3,000. The chapter’s fundraising total was $4,000.
Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication State Proficiency Winner: Klingele was recognized for his Supervised Agricultural Experience.
The business session was livestreamed May 28. Individual district sessions including State and American FFA Degrees, statewide awards, and the 2020-2021 Illinois State Officer Team retiring addresses were held June 1, 4, and 9 throughout the state at outdoor venues including Bloomington, Carbondale, and Springfield. Stars Over Illinois awards were presented June 8, in Springfield. National FFA Eastern Region Vice President and Illinois FFA alumna Miriam Hoffman addressed attendees and new officers were elected and installed June 10, in Springfield.