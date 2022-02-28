QUINCY — With state grant funding coming below expectations, Quincy Transit Lines will be about $1 million shy of a revised estimate to relocate a transfer point from Seventh to Eighth on Jersey to Six to Seventh on Jersey.
Marty Stegeman, director of Quincy Transit Lines, said his department sought $3.8 million in grant funding courtesy of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Public Transportation Capital Assistance Grant.
However, the city only received about $1.2 million in grant funding.
Because of this, Quincy Transit Lines had to eliminate engineering and design costs and do this work in-house.
The project also included outdoor benches, electronic signage, video surveillance and a canopy. But funding for all of these amenities had to be removed.
“We’ve beat this horse and I’m not sure if there’s any skin left on this,” Stegeman said.
In addition to the grant funding, Quincy Transit Lines also would contribute $152,000 to the project and seek $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the city. However, this still leaves the department about $1 million short of the revised estimate for the project.
Stegeman said the biggest variable of the project is the construction costs. The actual cost of replacement and construction will not be known until Quincy Transit Lines receives proposals from contractors.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, said the City Council still has to prioritize projects for its $5.4 million in ARPA funding, which probably will be determined by the Finance Committee.
Stegeman said the only other long-term project Quincy Transit Lines would seek grant funding for is a new building for bus storage.
Currently, Stegeman said Quincy Transit Lines uses a third of a Central Services building for its buses, which leaves garbage trucks and other city vehicles parked outside.
