Limited housing inventory in Quincy leading to higher property sales

QUINCY — Although the number of residential properties sold in Quincy increased by about 3.6% in 2021, limited housing options led to a 5% increase in the average price the properties sold for and a nearly 9% increase in total property sales.
According to data from the Quincy Association of Realtors, 1,033 properties were sold in 2021 compared to 997 in 2020. The average selling price climbed from $150,936 to $158,541.
Bobette Cawthon, president of the Quincy Association of Realtors, said a lack of inventory has caused a higher demand that has led to more buyers fighting over fewer properties, which causes sale prices to rise.
“There are buyers just out there waiting to buy who are ready and willing to purchase but there is no inventory available,” Cawthon said. “I don’t know what the answer is.”
However, Cawthon said Quincy was more fortunate than some of Illinois’ larger markets like Springfield, where buyers were paying more than $10,000 above the appraised price of a property.
“These buyers were so desperate, they were paying over and above what the bank said the property was worth,” she said.
Although Cawthon said the COVID-19 pandemic created a unique situation for residential listings, sales prices have been on the uptick prior to the pandemic.
Since 2018, the average selling price of a residential property increased by about 13.9% in Quincy, according to QAR data.
The total residential sales, however, went from about $120.7 million in 2018 to about $163.8 million in 2021, a roughly 35.7% increase.
Although the inventory is a major concern, Cawthon praised the numerous local programs offered to prospective homeowners, such as the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program, which offers up to a $5,000 rebate on residential property taxes for eligible first-year homeowners.
The success of the program required the city to double its original $125,000 budget. However, most of the applicants sought lease assistance offered to renters as opposed to property tax breaks for home buyers.
The Q-Wrap program is one of the many initiatives promoted through Quincy’s Calling.
Kyle Moore, president of the Great River Economic Development Foundation, said one of the benefits of this campaign is that representatives have the chance to speak directly to individuals and families making the move to Quincy and follow up with these new residents to see how their move went.
However, Moore added that the demand for housing in Quincy is real and one of the inhibitors for future growth will be the lack of housing stock at every price range.
“I know the city and county are both working on programs to address this issue (but) it will be difficult for us to grow as a community or fill jobs if there is no place for people to live,” Moore said. “Until we increase our housing stock, you will most likely see a continued increase in housing prices as more people move into our community.”
